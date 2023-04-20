Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 8 slices sourdough bread
- 4 slices wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese, about 4 ounces total
- 8 slices thick cut applewood smoked bacon, cooked
- 16 tomato slices
- 4 ounces arugula
- 4 slices wisconsin aged swiss cheese, about 4 ounces total
- 4 slices wisconsin monterey jack cheese, about 4 ounces total
Instructions
- Place 1 slice of cheddar onto a piece of bread. Top with bacon, tomato and arugula. Add remaining cheese. Place a piece of bread on top. Butter the top slice of bread.
- Warm a large skillet over medium heat. Place butter side down into skillet. Butter slice of bread facing up. Cover. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich, cover and cook 2-4 minutes on second side. Wipe out pan with a paper towel and repeat process until all sandwiches are cooked.
- Serve and enjoy!
