Today is the last day to place a bid online for Ozarks Food Harvest’s Empty Bowls 2023, but don’t worry because tomorrow is the in person auction happening from 3-7pm at the Panera on South Campbell!! So make sure to place your bid either online today or in person tomorrow and help support kids in the Weekend Backpack Program!

