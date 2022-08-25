

Gerber Sandwich

Ingredients

½ cup butter melted

▢2 teaspoons garlic powder or minced garlic

▢1 loaf french bread halved

▢12 slices ham sliced thin

▢6 slices provel cheese sliced thin – can substitute mozzarella or provel

▢½ teaspoon paprika or red pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°.

Place the French bread halves on a lined baking sheet.

In a measuring cup, mix butter and garlic. Spread onto french bread.

Top with ham and cheese.

Sprinkle a touch of paprika or red pepper.

Bake for 15 minutes until golden brown and cheese is gooey.



Potato Chips

Ingredients

2 medium sized russet potatoes

olive oil spray

sea salt

Instructions

Using a mandolin thinly slice the potatoes. You can also slice the potatoes by hand, just make sure they are thin. Soak the potatoes in cold water with ice for 15 minutes and then drain. Pat dry with a paper towel.

Spray the bottom of your air fryer with the olive oil spray. Lay the potatoes in an even layer in the air fryer so they aren’t overlapping. Spray the top with the olive oil spray and then sprinkle with salt.

Cook at 360 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Check your potatoes after 5 minutes and stir every 5 minutes until they are golden brown. Garnish with parsley and sprinkle with more salt if needed.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!