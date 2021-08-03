Fruit Pizza Pie Part 1-08/03/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Pediatrician sees spike in RSV cases
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees, probe finds
NYC mandates COVID vaccine proof to enter indoor restaurants, venues, gyms
Tyson Foods to require all US employees to get vaccinated
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Lucy
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, August 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, August 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Oliver
Video
Monday, August 2 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Players hope to impress as Chiefs add depth
Video
Top Stories
Cards promote Burleson to Memphis
Video
Canada beats US women 1-0 in Olympic soccer semifinals
Simone Biles to return for Olympic balance beam finals on Tuesday
Video
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt’s successor
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Fruit Pizza Pie Part 1-08/03/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Aug 3, 2021 / 10:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2021 / 10:03 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Show Me Missouri: The story of the Native American tribes who called the state home nearly 12,000 years ago
Video
Springfield woman trims her way into history as first female journeyman
Video
Hollywood actor spotted in downtown Springdale filming movie
Gallery
CoxHealth reports 14 COVID patients have died from Friday through Monday
No masks, thousands of fans; Doctors share concern ahead of Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead