Fruit Pizza Pie Part 1-08/03/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is most commonly seen in children in the colder months. But a Springfield pediatrician says she has been seeing the highest number of RSV cases in the summer she has ever seen in her career.

Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy says the cause could be that now children are back in school and daycares unmasked. And this generation of younger kids had not yet been exposed to RSV since last fall and winter, when infections typically happen, they were masked, distanced or not in school at all.

Watch above for what signs and symptoms to watch out for and when to go to the doctor.