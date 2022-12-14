Ready to start a new holiday tradition? How about these amazing, fresh baked Kringles! The Kringle is made out of Danish dough, a buttery dough with lots of layers, making it light and flaky. They have been around since the late 1800’s by immigrant Danish bakers.

They have lots of flavors available: Cherry, Apple, Raspberry, pecan, lemon, red velvet and strawberry. They are $9.99 baked fresh in Price Cutter’s bakeries.

Here are the stores that are participating in making the Kringles: The Springfield market, Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Hollister, Forsyth, Marshfield, Lebanon, Waynesville, Republic and Monett.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!