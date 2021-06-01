FOX Feedback-Best Fast Food Burger-06/01/21

(NewsNation Now) — Moderna announced Tuesday it has officially filed for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use in the United States. Full approval would signal the FDA’s full confidence in the vaccine and would be granted based on more data. Moderna said in a press release it will continue to submit data to the FDA on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a priority review.