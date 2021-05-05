Flowers for Mother’s Day from Price Cutter-05/05/21

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – Bel-Ridge, Missouri is drowning in debt and facing serious decisions concerning budget cuts, including disbanding its own police force. On Tuesday night, an auditor reminded city officials the town has spent more than they have, to the tune of $275,000.

“We gotta head this city in the right direction or the state will come take over, so we gotta save our city,” Bel-Ridge Mayor Willie Fair said.