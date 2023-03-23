Ingredients
Fish:
- 1 ½ pounds cod, halibut, tilapia or mahi mahi, or other mild white fish
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, or sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Fish Taco Sauce:
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, or 5 tablespoons sour cream plus 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice, from 1 lime
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼-½ teaspoon sriracha sauce*, or to taste
- pinch of salt
- water, as needed to thin sauce
For serving:
- 8 small corn or flour tortillas
- ½ small red cabbage*, shredded
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Instructions
- Pat the fish dry with paper towels. Combine the chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle the seasoning over both sides of the fish and gently pat the seasoning onto the fish.
- Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the fish to the pan and cook until the internal temperature reaches 145° F, about 4-7 minutes per side. Turn off the heat.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder, sriracha and salt. If the sauce is too thick you can thin it with a little water, a teaspoon at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency. Set aside.
- (Optional) Warm and slightly crisp the tortillas, one at a time, in a hot skillet on the stove. Alternatively, you can warm the tortillas all at once in the microwave.
- To serve, fill each tortilla with shredded cabbage, cooked fish, avocado slices, fish taco sauce and chopped cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
