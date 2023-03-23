Ingredients

Fish:

  • 1 ½ pounds cod, halibut, tilapia or mahi mahi, or other mild white fish
  • 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, or sweet paprika
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Fish Taco Sauce:

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, or 5 tablespoons sour cream plus 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice, from 1 lime
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼-½ teaspoon sriracha sauce*, or to taste
  • pinch of salt
  • water, as needed to thin sauce

For serving:

  • 8 small corn or flour tortillas
  • ½ small red cabbage*, shredded
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

  1. Pat the fish dry with paper towels. Combine the chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle the seasoning over both sides of the fish and gently pat the seasoning onto the fish.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the fish to the pan and cook until the internal temperature reaches 145° F, about 4-7 minutes per side. Turn off the heat.
  3. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the plain Greek yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder, sriracha and salt. If the sauce is too thick you can thin it with a little water, a teaspoon at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency. Set aside.
  4. (Optional) Warm and slightly crisp the tortillas, one at a time, in a hot skillet on the stove. Alternatively, you can warm the tortillas all at once in the microwave.
  5. To serve, fill each tortilla with shredded cabbage, cooked fish, avocado slices, fish taco sauce and chopped cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

