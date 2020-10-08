EXTRA Report-10/08/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment
Video
Mums 101: How to maintain the fall staple plant
Video
Several charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
US postal worker in New Jersey arrested, accused of dumping mail and election ballots
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, October 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, October 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Wednesday, October 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Kansas City Chiefs coaches discuss upcoming game against Las Vegas Raiders
Live
Top Stories
Kansas City doctor doubts Mahomes will contract COVID-19 after Patriots game
Video
Chiefs fans weigh in after Patriots’ Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 following Monday’s game
Video
Kickapoo rallies past Glendale in Southside Rivalry soccer match
Video
Evangel hoping to get back on the gridiron Saturday
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
FRIGHTLY NEWS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
FRIGHTLY NEWS Season Two
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
EXTRA Report-10/08/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Oct 8, 2020 / 01:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2020 / 01:27 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
Nixa Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian accident
Police say man who raped 10-month-old daughter Googled ‘How do you know if a baby is dead’ before calling 911
Local News
Kickapoo rallies past Glendale in Southside Rivalry soccer match
Video
Clinton man drowns after trying to swim to shore