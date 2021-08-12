Elvis Trivia-08/12/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Crime Traveler
Crime
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic
Parson to Missourians: Take ‘personal responsibility’ and get vaccinated
Video
Ash Grove’s only family doctor dies from COVID-19 related complications
Video
Reeds Spring School District unveils fall masking plans
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Blue
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, August 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, August 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Samson
Video
Wednesday, August 11 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
New Mizzou AD: “We’re going to win SEC championships.”
Video
Top Stories
‘Challenge Accepted’; Takeaways from introduction of new Mizzou AD
Mizzou hires former UNLV athletics director as new director of intercollegiate athletics
Video
Bears embrace quarterback battle
Video
August 10, 1995: The night the Cardinals won via forfeit against the Dodgers
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Elvis Trivia-08/12/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:38 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Ash Grove’s only family doctor dies from COVID-19 related complications
Video
Springfield employers are struggling to find employees
Video
Multiple agencies join Springfield police in search of missing man near Fellows Lake
Springfield police search for missing man
Local News