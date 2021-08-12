Elvis Trivia-08/12/21

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks as we head into the latter half of the workweek thanks to this ridge of high-pressure holding out to our west. This area of high pressure will keep us steamy through the remainder of our Thursday. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until 8 PM this evening. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you're staying hydrated out there. We shift our focus from the heat to showers and storms late tonight into Friday as our next storm system moves in. Another cold front looks to move our way and it does look to bring some relief to the region. As this boundary swings through, it brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back into the 80s. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this front moves through meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s. High pressure will hold keeping our weather pattern quiet with minimal chances for rain. Winds do turn around from the south to southeast Monday through Wednesday which does make for a warming trend but it's not expected to be as hot as this week. Highs round out near average Monday into mid-week with temps topping out close to the 90° mark under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

