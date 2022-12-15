Ingredients

For the Easy Hollandaise Sauce

2 large egg yolks

2 Tbsp lukewarm water

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 cup unsalted butter, (8 Tbsp)

1/4 tsp fine sea salt, or more to taste

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, or more to taste

For the Eggs Benedict

1 recipe Hollandaise Sauce

2 English muffins, halved

4 tsp unsalted butter, to toast muffins

4 slices Canadian bacon, thin shaved ham, or crispy bacon

4 large eggs, for poached eggs

1 Tbsp white vinegar for poaching eggs

cayenne pepper, to garnish

chives or dill, to garnish

Instructions

For the Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. Store the egg whites in an airtight container in the fridge for another recipe. Add the egg yolks to a small saucepan with water, lemon juice, and dijon, and whisk until well-combined. Cut the butter into small pieces and add them to the egg mixture. Place the pot over medium-low heat, whisking the mixture constantly. As the butter melts, it will get a little frothy. Continue whisking constantly for about 3 minutes or until the mixture starts to thicken then immediately remove from heat. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Season with salt and cayenne pepper, adding more seasoning to taste. Serve right away or cover to keep warm. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a teaspoon of warm water to loosen it up.

For the Eggs Benedict

Make the Hollandaise Sauce: combine hollandaise sauce in a small saucepan and cook according to our hollandaise recipe instructions. Cover with lid to keep warm. If it gets too thick, add a teaspoon of hot water at a time to thin it out. Prep for Poached Eggs: Place a pot of water with 1 Tbsp vinegar on the stove for making poached eggs and bring it just to a simmer. Sauté meat: In a large skillet, sauté your meat until hot and golden then transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Toast English muffins: Melt 2 tsp butter on the same skillet and add English muffins cut-side down and toast until golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat, leaving the muffins in the skillet to keep warm. Poach Eggs: Once water is barely simmering, poach 4 eggs. Assemble: Place English muffin halves on serving plates cut-side up. Top with your desired meat. Place the egg over the meat. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, dividing the hollandaise recipe between the 4 eggs. Sprinkle the top with cayenne pepper and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!