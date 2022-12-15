Ingredients
For the Easy Hollandaise Sauce
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 Tbsp lukewarm water
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, (8 Tbsp)
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt, or more to taste
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, or more to taste
For the Eggs Benedict
- 1 recipe Hollandaise Sauce
- 2 English muffins, halved
- 4 tsp unsalted butter, to toast muffins
- 4 slices Canadian bacon, thin shaved ham, or crispy bacon
- 4 large eggs, for poached eggs
- 1 Tbsp white vinegar for poaching eggs
- cayenne pepper, to garnish
- chives or dill, to garnish
Instructions
For the Easy Hollandaise Sauce
- Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. Store the egg whites in an airtight container in the fridge for another recipe.
- Add the egg yolks to a small saucepan with water, lemon juice, and dijon, and whisk until well-combined.
- Cut the butter into small pieces and add them to the egg mixture.
- Place the pot over medium-low heat, whisking the mixture constantly. As the butter melts, it will get a little frothy. Continue whisking constantly for about 3 minutes or until the mixture starts to thicken then immediately remove from heat. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
- Season with salt and cayenne pepper, adding more seasoning to taste. Serve right away or cover to keep warm. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a teaspoon of warm water to loosen it up.
For the Eggs Benedict
- Make the Hollandaise Sauce: combine hollandaise sauce in a small saucepan and cook according to our hollandaise recipe instructions. Cover with lid to keep warm. If it gets too thick, add a teaspoon of hot water at a time to thin it out.
- Prep for Poached Eggs: Place a pot of water with 1 Tbsp vinegar on the stove for making poached eggs and bring it just to a simmer.
- Sauté meat: In a large skillet, sauté your meat until hot and golden then transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.
- Toast English muffins: Melt 2 tsp butter on the same skillet and add English muffins cut-side down and toast until golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat, leaving the muffins in the skillet to keep warm.
- Poach Eggs: Once water is barely simmering, poach 4 eggs.
- Assemble: Place English muffin halves on serving plates cut-side up. Top with your desired meat. Place the egg over the meat. Pour the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, dividing the hollandaise recipe between the 4 eggs. Sprinkle the top with cayenne pepper and garnish with chives. Serve immediately.
