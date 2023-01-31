Ingredients
- 1 1/2 lb ground turkey breast
- 12 oz shredded cabbage
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp ginger minced
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1/2 cup green onions, for garnish
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the garlic, ginger and soy sauce. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, brown the turkey over medium-high heat.
- Add the shredded cabbage and stir to combine.
- Add the sauce mixture to the meat and veggies. Stir and cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the cabbage has just begun to wilt but is still crunchy.
- Garnish with green onions if desired.
