Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 lb ground turkey breast
  • 12 oz shredded cabbage
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp ginger minced
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup green onions, for garnish

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, combine the garlic, ginger and soy sauce. Set aside.
  2. In a large skillet, brown the turkey over medium-high heat.
  3. Add the shredded cabbage and stir to combine.
  4. Add the sauce mixture to the meat and veggies. Stir and cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the cabbage has just begun to wilt but is still crunchy.
  5. Garnish with green onions if desired.

