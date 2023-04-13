Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter divided
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts optional
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 2 pounds peaches peeled and in slices1
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Instructions
- Add 3 tablespoons butter to a large skillet.
- Melt over medium heat.
- Add nuts, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt; toss to coat in butter.
- Cook, stirring frequently, until golden and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.
- Remove to a plate. The topping will crisp up as it cools.
- Add 1 tablespoon butter to the now-empty skillet.
- Stir in the peach slices and granulated sugar.
- Cook until the peaches are soft, about 5-6 minutes.
- To serve, divide peaches between bowls and sprinkle with topping.
