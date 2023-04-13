Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter divided
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts optional
  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 pounds peaches peeled and in slices1
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Instructions

  1. Add 3 tablespoons butter to a large skillet.
  2. Melt over medium heat.
  3. Add nuts, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt; toss to coat in butter.
  4. Cook, stirring frequently, until golden and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.
  5. Remove to a plate. The topping will crisp up as it cools.
  6. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the now-empty skillet.
  7. Stir in the peach slices and granulated sugar.
  8. Cook until the peaches are soft, about 5-6 minutes.
  9. To serve, divide peaches between bowls and sprinkle with topping.

