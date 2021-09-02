Dishin’ It Part 3-The Perfect BLAT with Spicy Candied Bacon-09/02/21

Ozarks Fox Am
Posted: / Updated:

The Perfect BLAT with Spicy Candied Bacon

INGREDIENTS

For the Spicy Candied Bacon:

  • 8 slices Thick Sliced Bacon
  • 2 teaspoons Ground Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Brown Sugar

For the Garlic Sriracha Mayonnaise:

  • 1/3 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

For the BLAT:

  • 6 slices White Bread
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Romaine Lettuce, center stalks removed and chopped
  • 1-2 Fresh Tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and mashed

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. For the spicy candied bacon, add bacon in one layer on a rack. Place the rack on an aluminum foil lined rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle bacon with cayenne pepper and brown sugar. Place baking sheet in oven.
  2. Turn oven to 425°F. You want to put the bacon in a cold oven and allow it to bake as the oven preheats so the bacon candies properly! Cook for approximately 15-20 minutes (time may vary based on how quickly your oven heats up, so check it a couple of times). Remove from oven when done and cut slices in half. Set aside.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for the garlic Sriracha mayonnaise. Set aside in the refrigerator.
  4. Heat approximately 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add one piece of sliced bread. Fry until golden brown on both sides, approximately 1 minute per side. Repeat with one additional piece of white bread. Set aside.
  5. Toast remaining four slices of bread.
  6. To assemble the sandwiches, start with one piece of toasted bread as a base. Spread the toasted bread with an even layer of garlic Sriracha mayonnaise. Top with a layer of lettuce, tomato and then bacon. Top with a piece of fried bread and repeat the layers of mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Spread half of the mashed avocado on a piece of toasted bread. Place bread avocado side down to top off the sandwich.
  7. Cut sandwich in half and insert toothpicks into each half to hold them together. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Positively Kelly

Positively Kelly

Fox Feedback

Fox Feedback

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith

Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies

Cami Jenkins

Cami Jenkins

Keeping Up With The Community

Rabe Reviews

Rabe Reviews

AM Oddities

AM Oddities

Fox Food

Fox Food

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk

Dishin It

Dishin It

Dance Party

Ozarks Fox AM Dance Party

Trending Stories