Dishin’ It Part 3-Taco Skillet-12/09/21

Ingredients
- 1 lb Ground beef
- 2 tbsp Taco seasoning
- 1/2 cup Water
- 1/2 large Onion (diced)
- 3 large Bell peppers (cut into 1-inch strips)
- 1 14.5-oz can Diced tomatoes (drained well)
- 1 cup Mexican cheese blend (shredded)
- 1/4 cup Green onions (sliced)
Instructions
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook about 10 minutes, breaking apart the beef with a spatula or spoon, until browned.
- Add the taco seasoning and water. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the extra water is absorbed or evaporates.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add the onions and bell peppers. Cook for 5-10 minutes, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Add the diced tomatoes. Simmer for a few minutes, until hot and any extra moisture evaporates.
- Reduce heat to low. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top. Cover with a lid and heat just until the cheese melts. Remove from heat and top with green onions.