Dishin’ It Part 3-Taco Skillet-12/09/21

HOLLISTER, Mo. -- Hollister students scored above the state average in 14 of 18 overall tested areas in the 2021 spring Missouri Assessment Program (MAP). Sandy Leech, Hollister Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, sent an email to thank all of the students as well as parents and teachers for their hard work during the pandemic.

"One thing we also did for teachers during COVID-19 was offer some self-care professional development like how to take care of yourself during a pandemic and we gave them some time to do that on the district,” said Leech. "So we've really tried to look at the whole teacher, how to support them, and the whole student because during COVID we set up meal stations where they could like come pick up meals. We knew it's not just about providing the education even though that is our main role. We also look at the whole student and the whole child on how to support them as well."