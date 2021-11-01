Dishin It Part 3-Spooky Halloween Seven Layer Taco Dip-10/28/21

Ingredients

  • 2 large ripe avocados
  • 1 Tablespoon Lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic salt, 1/4 tsp. coarse black pepper
  • 1 cup diary sour cream
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 package taco seasoning mix
  • 1 can plain flavored bean dip
  • 1/4 cup sliced and chopped green onions
  • 1 large tomato, cored, halved, seeded and coarsley chopped. (1 cup)
  • 1 can pitted ripe olives, drained, and sliced. (Reserve 6 whole olives for spiders)
  • 8 ounces finely grated cheese
  • 1/2 cup sour cream for spider web
  • round corn tortilla chips

Instructions 

  1. In a 9 inch pie plate spread bean dip.
  2. In a small bowl mash two large avocados, add lemon juice, garlic salt, and coarse black pepper. Mix well.
  3. Spread layer of guacamole on top of bean dip.
  4. In another small bowl add Mayonnaise, sour cream, and taco seasoning mix. Mix until well blended.
  5. Spread sour cream mixture on top of guacamole making sure to completely cover the guacamole.
  6. Add grated cheese on top of sour cream mixture.
  7. Around the edge of the dip add chopped tomato, sliced olives, and chopped green onions.
  8. Place 1/2 cup of sour cream in plastic sandwich bag and snip off the end of one tip and make spider web over the top of the cheese.
  9. For the Spiders: Take one olive and slice in half lengthwise for the body of each spider. Slice another olive width wise for the head. Slice other olives to create the legs.
  10. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
  11. Serve with round tortilla chips.

