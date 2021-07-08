Dishin It Part 3-Lasagna Ravioli Skillet-07/08/21

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 pound of Italian Sausage Italian Turkey Sausage or Lean Ground Beef
- 1/2 a medium onion diced
- 2 cloves of garlic minced
- 28 oz can of whole peeled tomatoes crushed tomatoes or diced tomatoes
- 1 8 oz can of tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth
- 2 9 oz packages of Buitoni four cheese ravioli from the refrigerated section
- 8 oz of fresh mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1/2 cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese
- Flat leaf parsley for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add olive oil to large skillet.
- Sautee onions and garlic, over medium heat, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Add sausage and cook, breaking up with wooden spoon while it browns.
- Once sausage is cooked through, add tomatoes, tomato sauce, chicken broth, and ravioli.
- If using whole peeled tomatoes, use kitchen shears to chop them up while still in the can before adding to skillet.
- Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer over medium heat.
- Simmer until ravioli are tender and sauce has reduced and thickened, 15-20 minutes
- Remove from heat and stir in mozzarella and parmesan.
NUTRITION
Calories: 669cal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 46g | Sodium: 1674mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g