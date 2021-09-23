Dishin It Part 3-Keto Cheeseburger Casserole Skillet-09/23/21

Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- ½ medium red onion chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 5 oz cheddar cheese divided
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
Toppings:
- 1/2 cup sliced dill pickles
- 1/4 medium red onion chopped
- 1 Roma tomato diced
- 4 cups shredded lettuce
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a 10” or larger cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef, onion, and spices. Brown the meat while stirring occasionally, about 6-7 minutes.
- Stir in the tomato paste and half of the cheese until well combined and the cheese is melty.
- Top with pickles, red onion, tomatoes, as well as the remaining cheese. Drizzle yellow mustard over the casserole and serve over a bed of shredded lettuce.