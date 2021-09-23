Dishin It Part 3-Keto Cheeseburger Casserole Skillet-09/23/21

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • ½ medium red onion chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 5 oz cheddar cheese divided
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste

Toppings:

  • 1/2 cup sliced dill pickles
  • 1/4 medium red onion chopped
  • 1 Roma tomato diced
  • 4 cups shredded lettuce
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

Instructions 

  1. Heat the oil in a 10” or larger cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef, onion, and spices. Brown the meat while stirring occasionally, about 6-7 minutes.
  2. Stir in the tomato paste and half of the cheese until well combined and the cheese is melty.
  3. Top with pickles, red onion, tomatoes, as well as the remaining cheese. Drizzle yellow mustard over the casserole and serve over a bed of shredded lettuce.

