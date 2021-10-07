Dishin It Part 3-Grilled Fish Tacos with Cilantro Lime Cabbage Slaw-10/07/21

Ingredients

1–2 lbs firm white fish (tilapia, mahi-mahi, snapper, black cod, catfish) or 1 pound extra firm tofu (4–6 ounces per person)

4–6 inch flour tortillas ( or a blend of flour and corn) 2 per person

Spice Rub:

1 ½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon sugar (optional)

¼ teaspoon chipotle powder (or sub cayenne and a little smoked paprika)

for more smoky flavor, add ½ teaspoon smoked paprika (optional)

Cabbage Slaw:

1 pound thinly sliced or shredded cabbage ( green and purple is nice)

½ teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion, more to taste

½ cup chopped cilantro (packed), ½ of a large bunch

¼ –½ of a jalapeño, finely chopped, more to taste

¼ cup fresh lime juice, more to taste

2 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. (See notes for oven or stovetop version)

Prep the fish: Rinse and pat dry fish. ( For tofu, read notes below) In a small bowl, stir fish rub spices together. Sprinkle all sides of the fish lightly with the spice rub (you most likely will not need all). Set aside.

Make the slaw: Place the shredded cabbage in a medium bowl. Toss with the salt. Add the onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, olive oil and toss well. Adjust lime, salt, and jalapeño, adding more to taste– you want this to taste tangy and flavorful.

Sauce: Make any accompanying sauce. Chipotle Mayo is nice here- feel free to do this ahead.

Grill: Grease the grill well before placing fish on it. Turn heat to medium. Grill each side a few minutes, letting grill marks develop, and use a metal spatula to flip. Cook until the desired doneness and squeeze with a little lime juice.

Then quickly grill the tortillas on the grill, brushing with olive oil if you prefer.

Assemble Tacos: Place fish in the warm tortillas, top with cabbage slaw and garnishes. Drizzle with the optional ( but delicious) Chipotle Mayo if you like.

Serve immediately.