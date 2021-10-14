Dishin It Part 3-Cast Iron Pork Chops with Mushrooms, Red Wine & Thyme-10/14/21

Ingredients
- 2 pork chops ¾ inch thick, room temperature
- 3 garlic cloves
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp fine table salt
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 15 fresh sprigs of thyme
- 6 white button mushrooms sliced thin
- ½ cup red wine
- ½ cup water
Instructions
- Peel the garlic cloves. Cut one in half, and crush the other two gently with the side of a knife.
- Pat the pork chops dry, then rub the garlic clove halves over the pork chops before seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the crushed garlic cloves and thyme sprigs. Cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.
- Melt another 1 tablespoon of butter in the pan, then add sliced mushrooms and cook until nicely colored and saturated with butter (3-5 minutes). Add more butter if needed, you don’t want the pan to go dry.
- Remove the garlic cloves and throw them away, then remove the mushrooms and thyme from the pan and set aside for now.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the pan, then add the pork chops. Cook for 1 minute per side, until they have a nice color.
- Add the mushrooms and thyme back to the pan. Then pour in red wine and water, mix gently and bring to a simmer. Simmer over medium or medium-low heat for 2 minutes per side.
- Remove the pan from the heat. Cover with a lid or tin foil, and let the pork rest for 5 minutes.
- Serve the pork chops with the mushrooms and a side of mashed potatoes or other side of your choice, and top with red wine reduction from the pan.