Dishin’ It Part 2-Turkey Patty Melt-07/15/21

Turkey Patty Melt
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
- 4 (4 ounce) ground turkey burgers
- 8 slices multi-grain bread
- 8 slices monterey jack cheese or 8 slices American cheese
- 2-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onion, season with some salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 7 minutes.
- Put in a bowl and set aside. Wipe out the skillet and add another tablespoon of oil.
- Season the turkey patties with salt and pepper, and cook in the remaining oil until well browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from the skillet. Wipe out the pan.
- Divide the onions among 4 bread slices, and top with a slice of cheese, a patty, another slice of cheese, and a slice of bread.
- Spread the top and bottom of the sandwiches with some butter.
- Heat the cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Cook the sandwiches, in batches if needed, turning once, until lightly browned and the cheese melts, about 2 minutes per side.
- Halve the sandwiches and serve with cranberry sauce, if desired.
NUTRITION
Calories: 502cal | Carbohydrates: 26.4g | Protein: 21.1g | Fat: 35.1g | Sodium: 811.5mg | Fiber: 4.5g | Sugar: 5.2g