Dishin’ It Part 2-The Perfect BLAT with Spicy Candied Bacon-09/02/21

The Perfect BLAT with Spicy Candied Bacon
INGREDIENTS
For the Spicy Candied Bacon:
- 8 slices Thick Sliced Bacon
- 2 teaspoons Ground Cayenne Pepper
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Brown Sugar
For the Garlic Sriracha Mayonnaise:
- 1/3 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha Chili Sauce
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon Lemon Juice
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
For the BLAT:
- 6 slices White Bread
- Vegetable Oil
- Romaine Lettuce, center stalks removed and chopped
- 1-2 Fresh Tomatoes, sliced
- 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and mashed
INSTRUCTIONS
- For the spicy candied bacon, add bacon in one layer on a rack. Place the rack on an aluminum foil lined rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle bacon with cayenne pepper and brown sugar. Place baking sheet in oven.
- Turn oven to 425°F. You want to put the bacon in a cold oven and allow it to bake as the oven preheats so the bacon candies properly! Cook for approximately 15-20 minutes (time may vary based on how quickly your oven heats up, so check it a couple of times). Remove from oven when done and cut slices in half. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for the garlic Sriracha mayonnaise. Set aside in the refrigerator.
- Heat approximately 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add one piece of sliced bread. Fry until golden brown on both sides, approximately 1 minute per side. Repeat with one additional piece of white bread. Set aside.
- Toast remaining four slices of bread.
- To assemble the sandwiches, start with one piece of toasted bread as a base. Spread the toasted bread with an even layer of garlic Sriracha mayonnaise. Top with a layer of lettuce, tomato and then bacon. Top with a piece of fried bread and repeat the layers of mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Spread half of the mashed avocado on a piece of toasted bread. Place bread avocado side down to top off the sandwich.
- Cut sandwich in half and insert toothpicks into each half to hold them together. Serve immediately.