Dishin’ It Part 2-Spicy Spinach Artichoke-01/27/22

Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic (or more to taste)
- 8 oz (1 block) cream cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup half and half (or heavy whipping cream or regular milk)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less to taste)
- 1 – 10oz package or frozen spinach (defrosted according to package directions and with all water squeezed out)
- 1 – 14oz can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 1 – 4oz can diced green chile
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- In a medium sized dutch oven, start by melting the butter on medium heat. Once melted, add the onions and sauté for 3 – 4 minutes, stirring in between so the onions do not brown. Add the minced garlic, cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, half and half, ground black pepper, and the red pepper flakes. Work all the lumps out of the mixture, about 3 – 4 minutes or until bubbles start forming at the surface. Add the spinach, artichoke hearts, diced green chile, red wine vinegar, parmesan, feta, and mozzarella. Let the mixture continue to cook for 5 minutes or until bubbles start forming at the surface again. Serve immediately with tortilla chips, pita chips, or crusty bread slices.