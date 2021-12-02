Dishin It Part 2-Jamaican Banana Fritters-12/02/21

Ingredients
- 2 – 3 large ripe bananas
- 3 tbsp vanilla
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp cinnamon optional
- 3 – 4 tbsp brown sugar Use less sugar if bananas are over-ripe
- 1 ½ cups flour all-purpose
- 1 cup water cool
- ½ cup cooking oil for frying
Instructions
- Peel ripe bananas and place them in a medium-sized mixing bowl, then add sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt.
- Use a metal fork to mash bananas into pebble-sized pieces, simultaneously combining all the ingredients together.
- Add the flour and fold ingredients completely before adding water.
- Stir the mixture thoroughly until ingredients are combined and your batter is smooth but still slightly lumpy.
- Heat a large frying pan then add oil.
- Heat oil on medium-high temperature for approximately 1 – 2 minutes before adding the batter. (To test if your oil is ready, sprinkle a bit of flour in the oil after 1 minute. If bubbles form around your flour, it is ready).
- Once the oil is hot, carefully spoon small dollops of batter into the pan, leaving space between each fritter.
- Maintain medium-high heat and monitor fritters closely.
- When the edges of your fritters begin to brown, flip over. Cook each side for about 2 – 3 minutes or keep flipping your fritters until golden brown on both sides.
- Remove fritters from pan unto a large plate lined with thick paper towel.
- Allow banana fritters to cool slightly to have it warm and scrumptious!
- Enjoy!