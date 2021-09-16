Dishin It Part 2-Guacamole Salsa-09/16/21

Ingredients
- 1 jalapeño pepper
- 4 medium tomatillos, quartered
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 ripe avocados
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 bunch cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, from 2 to 3 limes
Instructions
- Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 500 F.
- Roast the jalapeño pepper over an open flame on your gas range (or with a kitchen torch), turning frequently until the skin has blistered all over. Use tongs to help you turn the pepper so you don’t burn your fingers.
- Place the pepper in a plastic storage bag and allow it to steam in the bag on the counter for a few minutes.
- Add the quartered tomatillos, garlic, and red onion to a sheet pan. Toss with the olive oil and roast in the preheated oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomatillos are softened and slightly browned.
- Remove the tomatillos from the oven and allow them to cool slightly while preparing the rest of the dip.
- Remove the skin and stem from the jalapeño. If you want the salsa to be spicy, leave the seeds. If you want a milder salsa, remove the seeds.
- Cut open the avocados and remove the flesh, discarding the peels and pits.
- Add the jalapeño, roasted vegetables, avocado, salt, and pepper to a food processor. Add the cilantro and begin blending.
- Drizzle in the lime juice as it is processing and blend until completely smooth. Add in a few tablespoons of water for a thinner texture.
- Taste and add more salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.