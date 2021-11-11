Dishin It Part 2-Creamy Cajun Chicken-11/11/21

Ozarks Fox Am
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 2 large chicken breasts sliced in half lengthwise
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon + 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning (use a no or low salt variety)
  • Flour for dredging
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy/whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions 

  1. Cut the chicken in half lengthwise so you have four thinner cutlets. Sprinkle them with salt & pepper, garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Coat them in flour.
  2. Add the butter and oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chicken. Cook it for 4-5 min/side or until it’s nice and golden. Take the chicken out of the pan and set it aside.
  3. Add the minced garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and chicken broth to the pan. Let it bubble for about 30 seconds or so.
  4. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the cream and remaining 1 tablespoon of Cajun seasoning.
  5. Add the chicken back into the pan and cook for another 5 minutes or so, until the sauce is thickened a bit and the chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over top (or stir it into the sauce). Season with salt & pepper as needed and serve immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Positively Kelly

Positively Kelly

Fox Feedback

Fox Feedback

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith

Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies

Cami Jenkins

Cami Jenkins

Keeping Up With The Community

Rabe Reviews

Rabe Reviews

AM Oddities

AM Oddities

Fox Food

Fox Food

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk

Dishin It

Dishin It

Dance Party

Ozarks Fox AM Dance Party

Trending Stories