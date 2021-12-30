Dishin It Part 2-Bacon & Caramelized Onion Queso Fundido-12/30/21

Ingredients
- 3 slices bacon
- 1 medium yellow onion diced
- 1 large jalapeno seeded, and finely diced (leave the seeds if you like your food spicy!)
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil drained and diced
- 3 tablespoons full-flavored beer I used Stella Artois
- 8 ounces Monterey jack cheese shredded
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro rough chopped
- Tortilla chips for serving
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook bacon until crispy, turning once, until crispy. Remove bacon to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Once cooled, crumble bacon; set aside.
- Pour all but 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the skillet.
- Increase heat to medium-high and add onion. Stir onion in bacon fat until well coated. Cook onion for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring often, until onions have caramelized.
- Add jalapeno and sun dried tomato to skillet, and stir to combine. Add beer. Cook until beer has been completely absorbed by vegetables, stirring often.
- Add cheese to skillet, and decrease heat to medium-low. Stir in cheese until just melted. (If you over heat the cheese it will become tough and oily.) The queso will be a little stringy, in a good way.
- Transfer queso to a serving dish. Top with bacon and cilantro. Serve warm with tortilla chips.