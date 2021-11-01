Dishin It Part 1-Spooky Halloween Seven Layer Taco Dip-10/28/21

Ingredients
- 2 large ripe avocados
- 1 Tablespoon Lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. garlic salt, 1/4 tsp. coarse black pepper
- 1 cup diary sour cream
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 package taco seasoning mix
- 1 can plain flavored bean dip
- 1/4 cup sliced and chopped green onions
- 1 large tomato, cored, halved, seeded and coarsley chopped. (1 cup)
- 1 can pitted ripe olives, drained, and sliced. (Reserve 6 whole olives for spiders)
- 8 ounces finely grated cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream for spider web
- round corn tortilla chips
Instructions
- In a 9 inch pie plate spread bean dip.
- In a small bowl mash two large avocados, add lemon juice, garlic salt, and coarse black pepper. Mix well.
- Spread layer of guacamole on top of bean dip.
- In another small bowl add Mayonnaise, sour cream, and taco seasoning mix. Mix until well blended.
- Spread sour cream mixture on top of guacamole making sure to completely cover the guacamole.
- Add grated cheese on top of sour cream mixture.
- Around the edge of the dip add chopped tomato, sliced olives, and chopped green onions.
- Place 1/2 cup of sour cream in plastic sandwich bag and snip off the end of one tip and make spider web over the top of the cheese.
- For the Spiders: Take one olive and slice in half lengthwise for the body of each spider. Slice another olive width wise for the head. Slice other olives to create the legs.
- Cover and chill until ready to serve.
- Serve with round tortilla chips.