Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
- 2 cups frozen peas, thawed
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3-1/2 cups mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter)
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the corn, peas, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 5 minutes.
- Combine the cornstarch, bouillon and water until well blended; stir into beef mixture. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream and heat through (do not boil).
- Spread mashed potatoes over the top; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted.