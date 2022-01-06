Dishin’ It Part 1-Keto Burrito Bowl-01/06/22

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts cubed

For the taco seasoning

  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt

For the garnish

  • 1 cup cauliflower rice
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • 1 cup keto guacamole
  • 1/2 cup pico de gallo
  • olives, jalapenos and lime for garnish

Instructions 

  1. Cook the chicken in a pan over medium heat. When cooked through, add seasonings and stir to coat. Divide the chicken among four bowls.
  2. Prepare cauliflower rice. Add it to the bowls.
  3. Add the cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo to the bowls. Top with olives, jalapenos and a lime wedge for garnish.

