Dishin’ It Part 1-Keto Burrito Bowl-01/06/22

Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts cubed
For the taco seasoning
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
For the garnish
- 1 cup cauliflower rice
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1 cup keto guacamole
- 1/2 cup pico de gallo
- olives, jalapenos and lime for garnish
Instructions
- Cook the chicken in a pan over medium heat. When cooked through, add seasonings and stir to coat. Divide the chicken among four bowls.
- Prepare cauliflower rice. Add it to the bowls.
- Add the cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo to the bowls. Top with olives, jalapenos and a lime wedge for garnish.