Dishin It Part 1-Jamaican Banana Fritters-12/02/21

Ingredients

  • 2 – 3 large ripe bananas
  • 3 tbsp vanilla
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp cinnamon optional
  • 3 – 4 tbsp brown sugar Use less sugar if bananas are over-ripe
  • 1 ½ cups flour all-purpose
  • 1 cup water cool
  • ½ cup cooking oil for frying

Instructions 

  1. Peel ripe bananas and place them in a medium-sized mixing bowl, then add sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt.
  2. Use a metal fork to mash bananas into pebble-sized pieces, simultaneously combining all the ingredients together.
  3. Add the flour and fold ingredients completely before adding water.
  4. Stir the mixture thoroughly until ingredients are combined and your batter is smooth but still slightly lumpy.
  5. Heat a large frying pan then add oil.
  6. Heat oil on medium-high temperature for approximately 1 – 2 minutes before adding the batter. (To test if your oil is ready, sprinkle a bit of flour in the oil after 1 minute. If bubbles form around your flour, it is ready).
  7. Once the oil is hot, carefully spoon small dollops of batter into the pan, leaving space between each fritter.
  8. Maintain medium-high heat and monitor fritters closely.
  9. When the edges of your fritters begin to brown, flip over. Cook each side for about 2 – 3 minutes or keep flipping your fritters until golden brown on both sides.
  10. Remove fritters from pan unto a large plate lined with thick paper towel.
  11. Allow banana fritters to cool slightly to have it warm and scrumptious!
  12. Enjoy!

