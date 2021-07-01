Dishin It Part 1-Hotdog Poppers-07/01/21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- On the same day thousands of Missourians were supposed to become eligible for Medicaid under expansion, dozens protested outside of the Governor's Mansion demanding he fund it.

Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion last August. Gov. Mike Parson requested lawmakers fund expansion during the session, but the General Assembly voted not to. Parson then said Missouri could not move wards with expanding Medicaid since there was no funding. More than 100 people called for the governor Thursday to fund it, but Parson said it's too late.