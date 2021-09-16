Dishin It Part 1-Guacamole Salsa-09/16/21

Ozarks Fox Am
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 1 jalapeño pepper
  • 4 medium tomatillos, quartered
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 ripe avocados
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus more to taste
  • 1 bunch cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, from 2 to 3 limes

Instructions 

  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 500 F.
  2. Roast the jalapeño pepper over an open flame on your gas range (or with a kitchen torch), turning frequently until the skin has blistered all over. Use tongs to help you turn the pepper so you don’t burn your fingers.
  3. Place the pepper in a plastic storage bag and allow it to steam in the bag on the counter for a few minutes.
  4. Add the quartered tomatillos, garlic, and red onion to a sheet pan. Toss with the olive oil and roast in the preheated oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomatillos are softened and slightly browned.
  5. Remove the tomatillos from the oven and allow them to cool slightly while preparing the rest of the dip.
  6. Remove the skin and stem from the jalapeño. If you want the salsa to be spicy, leave the seeds. If you want a milder salsa, remove the seeds.
  7. Cut open the avocados and remove the flesh, discarding the peels and pits.
  8. Add the jalapeño, roasted vegetables, avocado, salt, and pepper to a food processor. Add the cilantro and begin blending.
  9. Drizzle in the lime juice as it is processing and blend until completely smooth. Add in a few tablespoons of water for a thinner texture.
  10. Taste and add more salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Positively Kelly

Positively Kelly

Fox Feedback

Fox Feedback

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith

Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies

Cami Jenkins

Cami Jenkins

Keeping Up With The Community

Rabe Reviews

Rabe Reviews

AM Oddities

AM Oddities

Fox Food

Fox Food

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk

Dishin It

Dishin It

Dance Party

Ozarks Fox AM Dance Party

Trending Stories