Dishin It Part 1-Guacamole Salsa-09/16/21

BRANSON, Mo. – The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society will be hosting their lock-in fundraiser tonight at the Seven Arrows Taproom located at 260 Birdcage Walk, Hollister. Jayme Tabuchi, the director for SOHHS, says they are trying to raise $30,000 to buy new dog kennels. Each new kennel is worth $2,000.

“That is actually designed to be used in spaces that were never meant to house animals like the strip mall that we currently sit in,” added Tabuchi. “So these kennels will be raised up off the ground. They will have a self-draining system so that they can actually be hosed out inside the building and properly cleaned and sanitized. They have a raised floor, so the animals if they do have an accident overnight or they are not potty-trained. They're not sitting in their own urine or feces for any amount of time."