Dishin It Part 1-Grilled Chicken with Avocado Salsa-08/26/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Is breakfast the most important meal of the day? The answer is: well, it depends on the person.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Amanda Allen says breakfast is not a one-size-fits-all. She says you have to listen to your body and consider your medical history, but eating in the morning can help put your body on the right track for the rest of the day. But, of course, you also have to eat the right things. But as Allen explains, it doesn't have to be complicated.

"Nutrition isn't a one-size-fits-all, but there is some good research that shows that if you include breakfast in your routine, you are less likely to overeat at the next meal. In addition, you are more likely to be more focused in the morning," Allen said.