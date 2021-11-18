Dishin’ It Part 1-Buffalo Chicken Wrap-11/18/21

ST. LOUIS--In a week that saw the unofficial GOP primary field of candidates for Missouri's 2022 U.S. Senate race grow, another candidate in the race is talking about a recent trip to Florida hoping to lay the groundwork for an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Representative Billy Long told a Columbia, Mo radio station that he and Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager and aide, now an advisor to Long's campaign, went to Mar-A-Lago on Monday urging him to get involved in the primary.