Dishin It Part 1-Bacon & Caramelized Onion Queso Fundido-12/30/21

Ozarks Fox Am
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 3 slices bacon
  • 1 medium yellow onion diced
  • 1 large jalapeno seeded, and finely diced (leave the seeds if you like your food spicy!)
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil drained and diced
  • 3 tablespoons full-flavored beer I used Stella Artois
  • 8 ounces Monterey jack cheese shredded
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro rough chopped
  • Tortilla chips for serving

Instructions 

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook bacon until crispy, turning once, until crispy. Remove bacon to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Once cooled, crumble bacon; set aside.
  2. Pour all but 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the skillet.
  3. Increase heat to medium-high and add onion. Stir onion in bacon fat until well coated. Cook onion for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring often, until onions have caramelized.
  4. Add jalapeno and sun dried tomato to skillet, and stir to combine. Add beer. Cook until beer has been completely absorbed by vegetables, stirring often.
  5. Add cheese to skillet, and decrease heat to medium-low. Stir in cheese until just melted. (If you over heat the cheese it will become tough and oily.) The queso will be a little stringy, in a good way.
  6. Transfer queso to a serving dish. Top with bacon and cilantro. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Positively Kelly

Positively Kelly

Fox Feedback

Fox Feedback

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith

Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies

Cami Jenkins

Cami Jenkins

Keeping Up With The Community

Rabe Reviews

Rabe Reviews

AM Oddities

AM Oddities

Fox Food

Fox Food

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk

Dishin It

Dishin It

Dance Party

Ozarks Fox AM Dance Party

Trending Stories