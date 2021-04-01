Dishin’ It Part 1-04/01/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Springfield Remarkable Women 2021 winner announced
CDC says vaccinated people unlikely to spread coronavirus
Video
Bill limiting local health officials power moves forward in the Missouri Senate
Video
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Mocha
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, April 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, March 31 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Bailey
Video
Wednesday, March 31 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Basketball Challenge
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
High School Athletes of the Week: West Plain Lady Zizzers
Cardinals open season today in Cincinnati
Video
Investigators say they know cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t release details
Video
Catholic rides long ball to win over Strafford
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
LaTour Asset Management
Search
Search
Search
Dishin’ It Part 1-04/01/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Dance Party
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Three women in the Ozarks work to put others first
Video
McDonald County ‘Grace Doe’ identified after 30 years with help of DNA from half-sibling
Video
LaTour Asset Management
Local News
Regal College Station in downtown Springfield to re-open this May