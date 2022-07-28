

Ingredients

750 g Chicken wings

1 tablespoon Smoked Paprika

¼ teaspoon Onion granules

¼ teaspoon Garlic granules

¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons Oil

Instructions

If the wings are not already cut, cut them into flat, tips and drumettes. Discard the tips as it’s not needed for this recipe. Pat the flats and drumettes dry with a kitchen towel.

Mix the paprika, onion granules, cayenne pepper, and salt. Add the mix with the wings into a bowl and mix till well combined.

Add a large skillet on the stove over a medium heat, add the oil then arrange the chicken wings skin side down in the pan.

Fry for 10 minutes then flip to the other side and fry for another 10 minutes. Check with the biggest piece to know if it’s cooked. It’s cooked if there is no blood around the bone and the juice run clear.

Take off heat and leave to rest for few minutes.

Serve as appetizers or with sides of choice.

