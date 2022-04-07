Ingredients

  • 1 cup Pre cooked cornmeal Harina PAN brand preferably
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon softened butter
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil for cooking

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, mix the cornmeal, salt, water and butter.
  2. Knead the mix until smooth ball forms.
  3. Cover with a towel and let it rest for 10 minutes.
  4. Form clementine size balls and flatten them with a plate of tortilla press.
  5. You should have 6 discs about 5 inches in diameter.
  6. Add mozzarella cheese to the center of one of your discs and cover with an additional corn disc.
  7. Secure the edges by pressing them down and inward. Making sure all the edges are closed so the cheese won’t ooze out when cooking.
  8. Add the arepa to a hot pan or cast iron skillet.
  9. Cook on medium high for about 3-4 minutes per side.
  10. Serve immediately, add more butter on top for serving if desired


Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM