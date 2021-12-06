Cricket Wireless-12/06/21

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced in a press release on Monday, Dec. 6, that they are giving a total of $50 million in bonuses for the efforts of frontline and hourly employees during the trying times of 2021.

According to the release, Tyson team members in the U.S. will receive one-time bonuses based on tenure, ranging from $300-$700 and distribution will start this month.