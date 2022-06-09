Ingredients

CHICKEN

  • 2 chicken breasts cut in half
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon black Pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

TUSCAN SAUCE

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic minced
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 to 3/4 cup grated parmesan to taste
  • salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil chopped
  • handful of spinach chopped

Instructions

COOK THE CHICKEN

  1. In a bowl, add the chicken, olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Mix to marinade evenly.
  2. Heat an oiled skillet or pan over medium-high heat.
  3. Add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook on each side until golden brown, about 3 minutes each side. Then drop the heat to low and allow the chicken to cook through to the center or the temperature registers 165°F. Remove the chicken from the pan.

MAKE THE TUSCAN SAUCE

  1. In the same saucepan over medium heat, add the lemon juice and butter. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon and add the garlic and tomatoes. If you’d like to add onions, feel free to do so at this step. Sauté for a minute or two.
  2. Add the heavy cream and chicken broth. Whisk together and bring to a simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Add the cream cheese and parmesan and whisk again until the sauce thickens. Once it thickens, add salt and black pepper to taste.
  4. Mix in the basil, parsley, and spinach.
  5. Add the chicken back into the pan with the sauce and enjoy!


