Ingredients
CHICKEN
- 2 chicken breasts cut in half
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon black Pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
TUSCAN SAUCE
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic minced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese softened
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup grated parmesan to taste
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil chopped
- handful of spinach chopped
Instructions
COOK THE CHICKEN
- In a bowl, add the chicken, olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Mix to marinade evenly.
- Heat an oiled skillet or pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook on each side until golden brown, about 3 minutes each side. Then drop the heat to low and allow the chicken to cook through to the center or the temperature registers 165°F. Remove the chicken from the pan.
MAKE THE TUSCAN SAUCE
- In the same saucepan over medium heat, add the lemon juice and butter. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon and add the garlic and tomatoes. If you’d like to add onions, feel free to do so at this step. Sauté for a minute or two.
- Add the heavy cream and chicken broth. Whisk together and bring to a simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the cream cheese and parmesan and whisk again until the sauce thickens. Once it thickens, add salt and black pepper to taste.
- Mix in the basil, parsley, and spinach.
- Add the chicken back into the pan with the sauce and enjoy!