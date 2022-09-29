Ingredients

6 ounces bowtie pasta

2 tablespoons butter divided

2 medium potatoes cubed

1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken thigh chopped in small pieces

1/2 small onion chopped

6 button mushrooms sliced

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half

1/4 cup Parmesan freshly grated

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the potatoes and saute, tossing occasionally, to crisp all sides of the potatoes, about 10 minutes.

Add the chicken, onion, and mushrooms to the pan and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.

Add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds.

Add the cream, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix everything together and let bubble for a few minutes, until the cream begins to thicken. Add more salt and pepper, if necessary.

Add the drained pasta into the skillet and toss to coat. Allow everything to heat up together for a few minutes. Serve.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!