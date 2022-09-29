Ingredients
- 6 ounces bowtie pasta
- 2 tablespoons butter divided
- 2 medium potatoes cubed
- 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken thigh chopped in small pieces
- 1/2 small onion chopped
- 6 button mushrooms sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half
- 1/4 cup Parmesan freshly grated
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the potatoes and saute, tossing occasionally, to crisp all sides of the potatoes, about 10 minutes.
- Add the chicken, onion, and mushrooms to the pan and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through and lightly browned, about 5-8 minutes.
- Add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds.
- Add the cream, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix everything together and let bubble for a few minutes, until the cream begins to thicken. Add more salt and pepper, if necessary.
- Add the drained pasta into the skillet and toss to coat. Allow everything to heat up together for a few minutes. Serve.
