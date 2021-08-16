Craft Class Cheese Cake – 8/16/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Monday who is connected to several "donuts" made on Springfield streets, including one in front of the Greene County Jail.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and was doing "donuts" in front of area businesses, intersections and other locations across Springfield. On Friday, August 13, the same truck did a "donut" in the middle of the road in front of the Greene County Jail.