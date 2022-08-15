

Ingredients

Filling

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

3 oz. fancy crab meat, drained and crumbled

2 green onions, finely chopped

1.5 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1 12 oz. package Wonton wrappers

Other

1 egg, whisked with a splash of water

1 quart canola oil

Instructions

Place Wonton wrappers aside and combine all other filling ingredients in a medium bowl. Place 1 teaspoon of filling in center of each wonton. Moisten the edges of the wonton with a little bit of the egg/water mixture (i.e. egg wash). Fold in a triangle and press to seal- removing air from the inside. Use the egg wash like a glue as you assemble. Take the left and right sides of the triangle and pull them up, attaching them to the existing seal on top. Then press along the edges to close any areas where the filing could be exposed to air.

To Fry:

Deep fryers work great with these, however if you don’t have one, heat 2-3 inches of vegetable oil in a Dutch oven until it’s just under 350 degrees. You can use an extra Wonton wrapper to test the temperature. Place it in the oil and ensure that it doesn’t cook too quickly or burn. Adjust the heat accordingly if needed. Fry 4-5 wontons at a time, each for about 45 seconds to a minute, (or until golden brown). Place them on a plate lined with paper towel to cool.

To Bake:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and place the sheet in the oven for about 5 minutes. Heating the sheet will ensure that the wontons are nice and crisp on the bottom when they bake. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and place the wontons on top. Coat the wontons with a light layer of nonstick cooking spray. The wontons will need to bake for about 10-12 minutes, however it’s best to start checking on them after 5 minutes. Remove them from the oven when they are crisp and golden brown. Serve warm with sweet-sour sauce or mustard sauce.

To Air Fry:

Brush each wonton lightly with vegetable or canola oil. Air Fry at 370 degrees for 7-8 minutes, until slightly browned and crispy.

