Ingredients

  • 1 8oz Kraft Philadelphia Regular Cream Cheese, room temp.
  • 2 oz crab meat or 2 sticks imitation crab meat, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp powdered sugar
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 20 wonton wrappers
  • oil, for deep frying

Instructions

  1. Mix all the cream cheese, crab meat, sugar & salt in a bowl. Stir to blend well.
  2. Place about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese filling in the middle of a wonton wrapper.
  3. Dab some water on the outer edges of the wonton wrapper and fold the two end of the wrapper together. Fold the other two ends to make a tiny parcel. Pinch to seal tight and make sure there is no leakage.
  4. Cook in oil until a light golden-brown.
  5. Enjoy!

