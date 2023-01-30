Ingredients
- 1 8oz Kraft Philadelphia Regular Cream Cheese, room temp.
- 2 oz crab meat or 2 sticks imitation crab meat, finely diced
- 1 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 20 wonton wrappers
- oil, for deep frying
Instructions
- Mix all the cream cheese, crab meat, sugar & salt in a bowl. Stir to blend well.
- Place about 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese filling in the middle of a wonton wrapper.
- Dab some water on the outer edges of the wonton wrapper and fold the two end of the wrapper together. Fold the other two ends to make a tiny parcel. Pinch to seal tight and make sure there is no leakage.
- Cook in oil until a light golden-brown.
- Enjoy!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!