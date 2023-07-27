Ingredients
Crab Cakes
- 1/3 c. mayonnaise
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells
- 3/4 c. panko bread crumbs (or saltines)
- 2 tbsp. freshly Chopped Parsley
- Canola oil, for frying
Remoulade Sauce
- ⅔ cup mayo
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon chopped chives
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
Crab Cakes
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, and season with salt and pepper.
- In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, panko, and parsley. Fold in mayo mixture, then form into 8 patties.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, coat pan with oil and heat until shimmering. Add crab cakes and cook, in batches, until golden and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
- Serve with lemon and tartar sauce.
Remoulade Sauce
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and serve it as a condiment.
