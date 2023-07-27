Ingredients

Crab Cakes

  • 1/3 c. mayonnaise
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells
  • 3/4 c. panko bread crumbs (or saltines)
  • 2 tbsp. freshly Chopped Parsley
  • Canola oil, for frying

Remoulade Sauce

  • ⅔ cup mayo
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped chives
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Crab Cakes

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, and season with salt and pepper.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, panko, and parsley. Fold in mayo mixture, then form into 8 patties.
  3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, coat pan with oil and heat until shimmering. Add crab cakes and cook, in batches, until golden and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
  4. Serve with lemon and tartar sauce.

Remoulade Sauce

  1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and serve it as a condiment.

