Ingredients

Crab Cakes

1/3 c. mayonnaise

1 large egg, beaten

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells

3/4 c. panko bread crumbs (or saltines)

2 tbsp. freshly Chopped Parsley

Canola oil, for frying

Remoulade Sauce

⅔ cup mayo

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Tablespoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Crab Cakes

In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, and season with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, panko, and parsley. Fold in mayo mixture, then form into 8 patties. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, coat pan with oil and heat until shimmering. Add crab cakes and cook, in batches, until golden and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Serve with lemon and tartar sauce.

Remoulade Sauce

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and serve it as a condiment.

