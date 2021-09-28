Cooking with Ana Quincoces-09/28/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Tuesday that 50% of Greene County residents 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

“I am so grateful to the more than 126,000 people who are doing their part to help put an end to this deadly pandemic,” said Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Katie Towns. “We need to keep the momentum going to prevent another deadly surge like what we experienced this summer with the Delta variant.”