Part 2

You’re invited to Conservatory of the Ozarks’ Christmas Program happening Sunday at 3:30pm at Charity Baptist Church! Come out and hear some of your favorite Christmas songs sung by amazing students from the Conservatory!! Get a sneak peek of what you can expect on Sunday with performances from students, Haven and Riley!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!