Clone Kitchen Part 3-Wendy’s Chili-01/10/22

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Local health departments lack authority, readjust following AG’s threat
Video
Harrison, Arkansas school district reinstates masking as COVID-19 cases rise
Video
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurance
Ash Grove announces new Police Chief
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Monday, January 10 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Monday, January 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Huckleberry & Tinkerbell
Video
Sunday, January 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, January 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Mosley, Green trade jabs as Panthers outlast Bears
Video
Powerful fourth quarter lifts Drury to win
Video
Link advances to SWMO Prep Invitational finals
Video
Little declares for NFL Draft
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Holiday Programming
Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade
Bucket Blitz
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Survivor
Celebrity Corner
Tom and Joy’s Watchlist
Search
Search
Search
Clone Kitchen Part 3-Wendy’s Chili-01/10/22
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jan 10, 2022 / 05:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2022 / 05:42 PM CST
Coffee Talk
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Buffalo Run Casino
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Missouri
First steps to bring BUC-EE’S to Springfield, underway
Video
Ozark man sentenced to 15 years for road rage
Video
Two Missouri schools land on list of best colleges in America
Joplin girl killed by relative during a home disturbance