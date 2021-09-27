Clone Kitchen Part 3-Frisco & Patty Melt-09/27/21

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A handful of protesters gathered outside Brian Laundrie's Florida home Monday, sounding airhorns and yelling "Justice for Gabby!" as the manhunt for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito continued.

Protesters gathered outside the North Port, Florida home where Petito lived with Laundrie and his parents before her disappearance. Those in the group yelled, "Where is she?" and, "Tell us what happened to Gabby!" specifically addressing Laundrie's parents.